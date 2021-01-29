SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A South Hadley parent spoke about how remote learning has become very difficult for his high needs son.
He's calling on the school district to allow high needs students to come back into the building.
Six-year-old Raymond Querin Jr. is a first-grader at Plains Elementary School in South Hadley.
His father, Ray Querin, told Western Mass News his son has autism and has an individualized education plan, which requires him to receive services like speech and occupational therapy.
Something he hasn’t had access to since March, except going back for in-person learning for just three weeks in November.
"Raymond doesn’t have the attention span to be able to sit at a computer," he said.
His mom works overnight so she can assist him during the day. But the family said they need resources from the school district.
"Raymond is supposed to be getting speech every day," she explained. "He's supposed to be getting physical therapy, he's supposed to be getting occupational therapy all through his IEO, and he's provided none of that."
Ray is calling on the South Hadley officials to allow high needs students to return to in-person learning and said he has touched base with Elizabeth Cooke, the director of student services, but has not received much help.
"I’ve talked to her twice now, but there’s been no follow-through on her end," Ray said. "I was supposed to have in-home services three weeks ago, and I’m still waiting for her to call me back."
Western Mass News reached out to the school district, and the interim superintendent sent a statement, saying:
"We are aware of parents' concerns, and they are addressed. Our director of student services works closely with families, outside agencies, and school personnel to provide the most support possible. We are doing everything in our power to have students return as soon as it is safe to do so."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.