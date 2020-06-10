SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Addressing coronavirus concerns, Springfield Public Schools announce a preliminary getting back to school safely plan, as officials look to the first day of school on Monday, August 31.
Parents are excited for their kids to go back to school, but they’re not sure if all students could learn to wear a mask all day long.
Some parents are excited to hear school will somewhat be back in session.
"I think we're both wicked excited. Cause he's bored at home. He's an only child and I'm ready to have some peace," said Springfield parent Ronda Garnder.
But for some, the new normal will be an adjustment.
“I'm excited for them to go back, but I think with all the rules and regulations that will be going in with the schools it will be quite difficult," said Springfield parent Jessica Emmonds.
One of those regulations is learning in the classroom and remotely on a rotation basis.
In other words, students will spend some time in the classroom. And other days learning at home. Some parents think it’s a fantastic idea.
“I think that’s a good idea because they still get that peer to peer interaction, but they're also being protected from everyone else’s germs," Garnder explained.
But Emmonds wants her kids to have that in-person interaction all the time.
"They're not going to get the full effect and unfortunately, with this year, they were short by three months. Which I think set back some of the children. So I think there will be further setbacks if they continue going on that way if it's not 100 percent of the time," Emmonds noted.
Another thing the district is requiring is face coverings.
All students and teachers are expected to wear one while in school buildings and on the bus, but Emmonds does not see kids realistically keeping it on.
"They're going to say it's hard to breathe. They're going to be touching it, taking it off playing with it. I tested my kids and they don't keep them on very long," Emmonds said.
The school district told us there will also be smaller classes, individually wrapped school meals, and increase sanitation procedures in its buildings.
The district also said it could also alter these guidelines, as it looks to state and local health departments for guidance.
