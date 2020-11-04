CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the election looming, kids in the have lots of questions about what is going on in the world.
We spoke with a parent and teacher about the ways they have open and honest conversations about politics.
“I like that we are engaged in the conversation,” said Jennifer Vaughan, a parent of eight children.
Families, now maybe more than ever, are having conversations with their kids about politics.
“I try to research the best I can on who the best choice would be, who the best decision would be, and I share with my children and I tell them even though they live within our household, they are still entitled to their own opinion,” Vaughan explained.
Western Mass News checked in with history teacher Nathan Powers. He said he’s noticing more and more students being curious about the election.
At Chicopee High School, he said that the teachers educate their students on the origins of the voting principles, including the majority vote and the electoral college.
“We always do our best to remain as neutral as possible in terms of what side of the fence you might lean on because, at the end of the day, what is really important is establishing for students our voting process in this country,” Powers added.
Powers said he reassured his students that if they can’t vote just yet, they can still make a change in the world.
“For some of my upperclassman who just missed that date or they weren’t able to vote this time around…they have the ability to reach out to different organizations to make their voice heard in another way,” Powers said.
Powers has noticed many students who seem to be somewhat confused about what’s going on in the world, but no matter the outcome of the election, he said, “Whoever ends up sitting in that Oval Office, whether they wear a blue tie or a red tie just realizing at the end of the day that, we as the individuals, we are the only ones that can control our emotions and how we go out and treat other people and how we treat ourselves.”
