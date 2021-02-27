SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, Mount Holyoke College families received notice that the Gorse Children’s Center on campus would be closing in June.
This news left many parents frustrated and now scrambling to find new child care options.
“They love it, right. A lot of these kids have been together since birth,” Gorse parent Sarah O’Shea said.
O'Shea, a mom of two kids who attend the Gorse Children's Center, said all the kids that go there love it. It’s a community.
On Tuesday, Mount Holyoke families received notification that the on-campus childcare operation will close its doors in June.
This news left many parents concerned about their next steps.
“And I took the job at Mount Holyoke really contingent on this piece for the puzzle of my family,” Gorse parent Ali Aslam said.
“I chose to purchase a house in South Hadley and settle in South Hadley because I counted on the fact that there was going to be reliable childcare for me to manage on my own during the weekdays,” Gorse parent Elif Babül said.
One parent said she is concerned she will not be able to find another daycare to send her child to, as seats are already limited amid the pandemic.
“We’ve heard there are like 60 people on the waitlist that they would potentially have a place for my older son in the fall, but they can’t promise. So Mount Holyoke put every single parent in this position, working parents in Mount Holyoke, outside of Mount Holyoke, where there aren’t any other places to go,” Gorse parent Jessica Maier said.
Western Mass News reached out to Mount Holyoke College and they provided a statement saying in part quote, “Following careful consideration and exploration of alternatives, the college has made the very difficult decision to not renew its contract with Bright Horizons, which manages the Gorse Children’s Center, and to suspend on-campus childcare operations on June 30, 2021. A group will seek feedback from the Mount Holyoke campus community about their childcare needs and make recommendations for a more equitable solution.”
But parents disagree.
“How can you possibly justify it as equitable when you are in fact taking all childcare possibilities away from 80 families,” Maier said.
Families would like the Gorse Children's Center to remain open.
“Making sure that offering still continues is a very important matter for those of us who are trying to keep Gorse open,” Babül said.
