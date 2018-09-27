There are social media concerns in Franklin County as a letter is sent out to Great Falls Middle School parents regarding an Instagram issue.
The Instagram account uses the Great Falls Middle School name and it threatens to reveal secrets about the kids in school.
This account was brought to the attention of administrators at Great Falls Middle School in the Turners Falls section of Montague.
It uses the school's namesake and photo, but is not associated with the middle school or the connected high school.
The posts made to the account threaten to reveal secrets. One said: "Find out the secret tomorrow, are you worried it could be you? You should be"
The school put a notice out to parents Wednesday evening warning them to talk to their kids.
"A concerning situation has come to our attention in recent days that suggests that some of our students may be the targets of harassing behavior...Please help your students understand the seriousness of cyber-bullying, and other sorts of harassment both for victims and perpetrators," the notice read.
Principal Annie Leonard of Great Falls Middle School and the attached Turners Falls High School told Western Mass News in a statement: "The existence of the profile was reported to us by students, and if you look at the comments on the posts, they say things like 'be careful what you say because it could ruin someone's life' and 'this is dumb and unnecessary' so I am proud of our students for speaking up against rumors and harassment and standing up for kindness."
Parents we spoke with off-camera said this is why they don't want their middle schoolers using social media and they hope they found out who is responsible.
