EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The town of East Longmeadow held their first school committee meeting Monday night after voting to not mandate masks in school this fall.
The meeting comes ahead of a state meet set for Tuesday that ultimately may override the town's decision. Parents spoke out for over an hour in Monday's meeting, a pretty even mix of those against the committee's decision and those who are in favor of it. But come Tuesday morning, the town may have a school mask mandate after all.
"That’s the reason why we need to wear masks because we are going to intermingle our children with children whose parents are conspiracy theorists," said Jason Resnick, a parent.
"They don’t complain they understand what this looks like the number of covid cases are rising locally and across Massachusetts. We’re the second-highest vaccine rate and it’s happening right here in our backyard," said Katie Javens, a parent.
"Massachusetts was basically the start of freedom and choice, the board got this right, they left the choice in the hands of the parents they’re not telling people you’re not allowed to Massachusetts you feel strongly about it send your kid with a mask," said Samuel Soton, a parent.
A petition in hopes of reversing the committee's decision landed more than 700 signatures.
While the committee didn't reverse their decision, those parents still have one more chance to see the outcome they've been pleading for, if the state steps in.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote Tuesday to determine whether education commissioner Jeffrey Riley should have the authority to issue the mandate for at least the month of September, a mandate that would override East Longmeadow's decision.
"I just wish that the people we elected in East Longmeadow for the school committee listened to the doctors instead of waiting for the commissioner to make the decision," said Soton.
Others are holding their breath waiting on the state, adamant a mask mandate is not best for young students.
"My little grandson has anxiety he has asthma he can’t breathe he doesn’t like masks he doesn’t understand why we have to wear masks," said Louiannna Morgan, a grandparent.
The state is meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will vote to determine if Commissioner Riley has the authority to make this decision.
