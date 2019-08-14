HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With several recent mass shootings, back-to-school shopping is taking on a new meaning for many local parents.
Last week, we told you about sales of bulletproof backpacks skyrocketing, so what effect could sending your child to school armed with a bulletproof backpack have?
Sisters Louisa and Lisett Arhin are back to school shopping in Holyoke, actually looking forward to the start of classes.
"[Are you looking forward to going back to school?] Yeah. [Why?] Because I can make new friends," Louisa tells us.
With lots on their list..
"Pencil pouch, pencils, lunch box, backpack," says Lisett.
Their dad, Isaac, says there is one additional item he's considering, a bulletproof backpack.
"Yeah, it's very important, because, right now, in the school, people are using guns, so, when kids have this, it's going to help them a lot," stated Isaac Arhin.
Lindsay Ciepiela is a social worker and program director for the Center for Human Development.
She tells Western Mass News, for some children, even introducing the idea of a bulletproof backpack may create too much anxiety.
"I'm not sure what thoughts this might cause for the kiddos, that might cause more anxiety than they had to have to begin with. It's introducing a concept, before they go to school, that they may know nothing about," said Ciepiela.
However, for children who know and express anxiety about recent mass shootings…
"I think if a kid or a teenager knows about the violence, then...if it makes them feel safer because they know about it, then that's a safer route and you have a conversation about that," continued Ciepiela.
That conversation about safety, she says, is critical.
"I think that we have to reiterate that we do everything we can do to keep you safe. This is a tool that we're giving you. It's not the only tool. There's always a threat. As a parent, there's always something we can't protect our kids from, and it's our job to teach them how to manage that worry," noted Ciepiela.
A bulletproof backpack is not something Westfield teacher and parent James Davenport is ready to jump into just yet.
"I think now you're probably going to be thinking about it. With the shootings two weeks ago, it's something that's probably going to be on my mind," stated Davenport.
Western Mass News checked with many local and national retailers and found some, like Bed Bath and Beyond, do offer bulletproof backpacks.
Despite their growing popularity, we could only find them online.
The cost? We found anywhere from $100 to $500.
