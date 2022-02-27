LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Parishioners in Ludlow gathered together before Mass on Sunday morning to hold a support gathering for Ukraine.
Blue and yellow flags were held outside of Saints Peter And Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow on Sunday during a support gathering for Ukraine.
“Nobody is fine in Ukraine because everyone is terrified,” said Father Andriy Krip. “Everybody is afraid and scared.”
Father Krip told Western Mass News that there is no safe place in the country right now as tensions continue to grow between Ukraine and Russia.
“They do not care whether it is civilians or military,” he said. “They got the command to shoot anyone, and they already killed a couple of kids.”
Parishioner Melanie Wichkowsky Trexler told us that she has several family members in Ukraine and, until recently, was not able to get in contact with them.
“Every time we called, the phone would ring and ring and then it would hang up,” Trexler said. “They weren’t able to answer, so we tried Facebook Messenger, got through yesterday.”
Trexler told us that they are moving away from the city into the farmland. She asked the community to send prayers for peace, and would like to see the U.S. government continue its efforts in helping the country.
“Ask our government to please close the skies, to have NATO step in,” she said. “The Ukrainians can handle it on the ground. It's the skies that are difficult to handle it all, all the bombings and missiles.”
The church is also collecting donations to help the Ukrainian military and people.
