ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire in a church early this morning has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man.
Grace Reed was shocked to hear she was couldn’t go to mass Saturday evening at Our Lady Immaculate Church in Athol.
"I was surprised, you know? We've never really had a tragedy or something like this at our church and I was really surprised and anxious to see what exactly was done, you know, how bad the damage was," Reed tells us.
Just after midnight Saturday morning, a fire broke out at the church.
Investigators believe it was intentionally set by 21-year-old Trevor DeFrancesco.
"I just hope that we're back on our feet and I pray for the young man that did this. I hope, whatever was troubling him or made him do it, that it gets resolved," says Reed.
Investigators found multiple fires set in different areas throughout the church basement.
Fire crews worked quickly to put it out.
"I’ve never heard of anything like this in our little town of Athol, you know The people are good," parishioner Bobbi Newman stated.
Newman tells Western Mass News that she is thankful for how fast crews worked.
"Thank heavens that we have wonderful police department here in Athol, and the fire department was ready, available, and right on the scene immediately to extinguish the flames," said Newman.
The church right now is closed because of smoke and water damage.
It has a sign on the door encouraging people to attend services at St. Francis Church just up the road.
"Everybody's come together, which is good. They all come together as a group and very supportive," added Reed.
The State Fire Marshal and Athol Police say DeFrancesco is facing several charges.
He is being held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
Police are still looking into a motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.