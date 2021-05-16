AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Six Flags New England is coming off a successful opening weekend and are looking forward to the rest of the summer, hoping business continues to boom.

Six Flags officials told Western Mass News that business continued to increase each day of this weekend. park guests say they’re thrilled to be back.

“This is just been the best week and I’ve had, and I can’t remember how many months it’s just so great to see the park back alive and the guest having fun,” Pete Carmichael, Six Flags New England President said.

Business was booming in Agawam for Six Flags new England’s opening weekend. For the first time in over a year, operations were close to normal.

“Feels really, really good it feels like things are kind of normal,” Joseph Barros told Western Mass News.

Carmichael told Western Mass News mask guidelines and social distancing is in place. But otherwise the park is how guests remember it to be, and the first weekend back open couldn’t have gone better.

“It was just amazing to be able to see our guests laughing on the midway screaming on the roller coasters and enjoying our food it’s been phenomenal,” Carmichael said.

Guests say they’re thrilled to be back inside the park after far too long.

“It’s about time we get back to it, so it feels really good,” Victoria Dozis said.

For others, the best part about opening weekend is getting back to their favorite treats and activities.

“Probably that they give food and you can just walk around all day and ride rides,” Xavier McCall from Belchertown said.

While Six Flags new England is looking forward to a busy 2021, they’re not done their search for new team members as business is expected to increase.

“We’re are seeking lifeguard security employees and all Departments and we are accepting applications right now,” Carmichael said.

The park is only open on weekends until June 14, but will still be open on Memorial Day.