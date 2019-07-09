BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tens of thousands of bargain hunters gathered in Brimfield today for day one of the famous Brimfield Antique Show.
We're told all the sunshine and low humidity really drove up the head count today.
If you're headed to the fair along Route 20, police say have a good time, but be prepared.
A gorgeous opening day for the massive Brimfield Antique Fair.
From our Western Mass News Sky Drone. thousands of tents were seen set up on either side of Route 20.
On the ground, thousands more shoppers were looking for a good deal.
"Just love it. I think I've bought something from every vendor here," Priscilla Gebbie of Lebanon, CT tells us.
A tall task considering there are thousands of vendors here.
"Can't miss Brimfield," says Gebbie.
Like Ralph Clark, owner of Rustique from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who's been selling here for years.
"If it's old and interesting and you can use it for something, that's generally the direction that I buy," stated Clark.
If you're headed to Brimfield over its six-day run, parking is at a premium.
Brimfield Police tell Western Mass News, whatever you do, do not park along Palmer Road or any side roads.
"The parking ban's in effect for all of Palmer Road, the Route 20 stretch, the main stretch, and all side roads. We are along a state highway, so we restrict parking for a public safety issue. We don't want the public going up into the roadway and we want vehicles to be able to move in case we need to get an ambulance, firetruck, or one of our cruisers through," said Brimfield Police officer Ryan Olszta.
Brimfield officer Ryan Olszta says parking fields are everywhere, but at a cost: $5 to $10 dollars versus a $25 parking ticket.
Also a concern, heat-related illnesses.
"If it gets over 90 degrees, we'll get one or two a day," added Officer Solszta.
With temperatures climbing in the days to come, he says be prepared.
"[How much water do you think you'll drink on a day like today?] Eight of these, for sure," says Gebbie.
If you're looking for a giant cow, a vintage croquet set, an old creepy doll, or anything in between, the fair runs through Sunday.
The tight parking restriction can be found on the Brimfield Police Department's website.
