CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some people got to enjoy the snow day from home today, while others were out working extra hard, like tow truck drivers. They were busy today to help to enforce parking bans and get disabled vehicles off the roads.
The parking lot of Interstate Towing is quite full, after a day of towing cars that violated local cities' parking bans.
Tow trucks from Interstate Towing were seen all over western Massachusetts on Friday.
"It's all hands-on deck on a day like today,” said Scott Gonneville, general manager at Interstate Towing.
Gonneville told Western Mass News that they are always very busy during snowstorms for multiple reasons. For one, helping local towns and cities enforce parking bans, so plow trucks can properly clear the roadways.
"Parking bans are in effect, basically, so that people can get the roads cleared. A lot of time, the snow inhibits them from pushing the snow as far as they can to the edge, so if there are cars are both sides of the road, emergency vehicles cannot get through,” Gonneville explained.
Interstate Towing started receiving calls around 7 a.m. Friday having to tow cars that violated local parking bans.
"We have to follow the direction of the police departments of whatever towns we tow for and if cars are violating the parking ban, they will call us to have them removed," Gonneville said.
That person will have to pay an average of $150 to get their car out of the Interstate parking lot.
"A hook is $108, then it's $3.60 cents per mile, round trip, with a fuel surge charge on top of that and that's all mandated by the state,” Gonneville noted.
Gonneville is expecting they will have to tow around 200 cars by the end of the day and that's just from parking bans. When Western Mass News was visiting Interstate's parking lot, we saw a handful of trucks on their way to the roads and highways to help assist in multiple car accidents.
"Lots of accidents, lots of crashes, people spinning out, going off the road. People don't heed the warnings and they don't stay home. I understand people have to go to work, but again, they have to slow down. The key is slowing down in this weather and if you see an emergency vehicle, please slow down and move over,” Gonneville added.
Gonneville said western Massachusetts cities tried to get people to move their cars today before calling Interstate since it was the first snowstorm.
Typically, one of his tow truck drivers follows around a plow to tow any cars violating the parking ban, which usually results in more cars being towed.
