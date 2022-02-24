SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News is checking in to see what parking bans are in place ahead of Friday’s late winter storm.
Bans are in place to give DPW crews enough room to plow the streets and allow emergency vehicles to get down the roads should they need to, so officials said it’s important that people obey the rules.
“The goal is safety and the goal is to get these streets plowed as well,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Several communities announcing parking bans ahead of Friday’s snow event, including Chicopee and Springfield.
“To make sure those streets are clear so the DPW can plow your streets and so that first responders can respond to any emergencies in a quick manner,” said Walsh.
Walsh said officers will be out in a ticket and tow detail beginning after midnight Friday. He said the tickets are usually 50 dollars, but the towing costs can run you up even more.
“That could add up to a couple hundred dollars to get your car out of the tow lot,” said Walsh.
In Springfield – there is no parking on the even side of the street from 7pm Thursday to 7am Friday and no parking on the odd side of the street from 9 am to 4pm Friday.
In Chicopee, there's no parking on main roads and no parking on the odd side of secondary roads from 9pm Thursday to 9pm Friday.
“A lot of the side streets are just too narrow to get some of the heavy equipment through,” said Walsh.
We also checked in with Stephen Gonneville at Interstate Towing, a company that works with many local DPWS to see how they’re getting ready for the storm.
“We're expecting all hands on deck tomorrow. It’s going to be a full day with the extreme weather coming in,” said Gonneville.
He urges everyone to obey the parking bans to avoid a hassle.
“It's a project. there’s going to be a towing fee, There’s going to be storage, everything else. They’re going to have to come here in the middle of a snowstorm and get their car out,” he said.
If you see emergency vehicles on the streets, officials said to slow down, move over, and let them do their jobs. A list of parking bans and rules could be found below:
• Agawam: No on street parking
• Amherst: parking is prohibited from midnight to 7:00 am on all town streets and in all parking lots, with 3 exceptions.
During this period of parking ban, overnight parking is allowed in
1. The lower level of the parking garage,
2. The town portion of the Pray Street Lot,
3. Northern row of the town N Pleasant St Lot (row closest to church only).
• Belchertown: No on street parking from 11p-7a Nov 1 - April 1
• Chicopee: No parking on main roads, No parking on odd side of secondary roads
• East Longmeadow: no on-street parking
• Granby: No on street
• Granville: On-street parking is prohibited from November 1 - April 30
• Holland: No vehicle parked on any street from Nov 1 - March 31
• Holyoke: no parking on the EVEN side of the street unless otherwise posted and no parking on cul-de-sacs.
• Monson: no motor vehicle, other than a Town vehicle acting in an emergency shall be parked on any way within the Town.
Between the hours of 6AM-1AM, parking will be permitted on Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street
• Palmer:
• Springfield: No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.; No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
• Ware: On-street parking is not permitted between the hours of midnight and 7am from December 1 - March 31
• Wilbraham:
• Westfield: IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR THE DRIVER OF ANY VEHICLE TO PARK SUCH VEHICLE ON ANY CITY STREET FROM THE BEGINNING OF A SNOW STORM UNTIL AFTER THE STORM CEASES, AND THE PLOWING HAS BEEN COMPLETED ON THE STREETS
