HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The parking ban in Holyoke went into effect at 5 p.m.

On Myrtle Ave., a number of people are following the ban, but some cars still need to move.

In Holyoke, the parking ban is in effect until further notice. There is no parking on the even side of the street and no parking on cul-de-sacs.

Parking Bans The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.

In past years, Western Mass News has reported on how Holyoke does tow cars that are in the way of plows and has charged a $35 fine, plus towing fees.

In Springfield, you may have noticed the flashing blue light. Their ban begins at 7 p.m. There’s no parking on the even side of the street from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. then, no parking on the odd side of the street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fines here are $50.

In Westfield, their parking ban started right at 6 p.m. They are asking for no on-street parking. Anyone without a driveway or garage is asked to park in one of several designated snow lots. The police said the penalty is $25 dollars plus towing costs.

There are parking bans from Greenfield to West Springfield.

Usually, DPWs will prioritize clearing the most frequently traveled roads first, and then move on to secondary and residential neighborhoods.