Here's a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:
AMHERST
Parking ban in effect from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16. For more information, CLICK HERE
BELCHERTOWN
Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.
CHICOPEE
A parking ban will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. No parking on main roads, no parking on ODD side of secondary streets.
EASTHAMPTON
Seasonal parking ban in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on city streets, and 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. in public parking lots, from November 1 to April
GRANBY
Parking ban will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. No on-street parking is allowed during the ban
HOLLAND
Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31
MONSON
A parking ban will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 until 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16
