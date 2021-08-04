SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two new billboards featuring a Parkland shooting victim have been put up in Springfield.
On Wednesday, gun safety organizations "Change the Ref" and "Stop Handgun Violence" unveiled the billboards which were strategically placed near the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith and Wesson. The billboards can be seen from I-90 at the I-291 junction and at I-291 at Exit 5 towards MA-20A West.
The unveiling of the billboards marks what would have been the 21st birthday of Joaquin Oliver. Oliver was killed by a shooter using a Smith and Wesson AR-15 during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. He was just 17-years-old when he was killed.
The billboards were designed by Joaquin's father, Manuel Oliver, and feature the words "I can't enjoy my first legal beer because a Florida teen was allowed to get his first legal AR-15."
For years, Manuel Oliver has pushed for gun control. In October of last year, he and his wife Patricia created a video using artificial intelligence in order to encourage people to go out and vote in the November 2020 election.
