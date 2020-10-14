SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The parents of a Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim has decided to speak out on Wednesday and encouraging people to head to the polls on Nov. 3.
It's uniquely, with artificial intelligence, showing their son. It is powerful to watch.
Joaquin Oliver's parents told Western Mass News they made this video to show who their son is, a young man who wanted change.
Although he isn't here to do it himself, his parents are continuing his legacy.
"I have been gone for two years, and nothing has changed bro, people are still getting killed by guns," Joaquin said.
Joaquin was one of 17 victims killed in the Parkland School shooting. This shooting was after Nikolas Cruz opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
"The election in November is the first one I could have voted in, but I will never get to choose the world I wanted to live in," he said.
His parents, Patricia and Manuel, created this video using artificial intelligence...
They wanted to encourage people to head out and vote on Nov. 3, to make a change in the country.
"Number one saving lives, defeating gun violence, and of course, because we know there is a whole debate in terms of the second amendment," Manuel said.
"We want regulations. We don't want to remove guns from it. You are qualified, and you are using the gun. However, it won't be that easy to access a gun," Patricia explained.
For the past two years, Patricia and Manuel have not stopped fighting. Creating "Change the Ref" and raising awareness about the mass shooting in the country...
That's something Patricia said Joaquin was passionate about.
"He pointed out a lot about gun violence he was always concerned about the gun issue how come what happened at Sandy Hook nobody did anything about it.. he posted that Dec. 14, 2017, so you are talking about two months before that happened to him.
His parents describe him as an outgoing, intelligent young man who cared about the world.
Patricia and Manuel told Western Mass News they are making sure his voice lives on.
"Our son will never be able to vote, and he left very easy to understand intentions of voting and intentions of creating a better future," Manuel noted. "We have got to keep fighting, and we got to end this."
Early voting in Massachusetts starts Saturday. If you would like to support "Change the Ref," you can click here.
