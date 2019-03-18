AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, students came together at UMass Amherst to talk about gun control.
The event is lead by a survivor and a father who lost his son in the Parkland, FL school shooting last year.
On February 14, 2018, both Hannah Karcinell and Manuel Oliver's lives changed forever.
"People were killed including Mr. Oliver's son, who was a classmate of mine at a shooting in our school," Karcinell explained.
Oliver's son, Joaquin, was one of the 17 students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
"I lost my son a little more than a year ago and I want to make sure no other father is going through the same pain. My house, it's totally a different place since this happened," Oliver said.
Since the Parkland school shooting, both Karcinell and Oliver said they have been fighting for change
Monday night.
Karcinell invited Oliver to speak at UMass Amherst about what they called common sense gun reform.
"Number one, we have a gun culture that needs to be fixed and for that reason, we need our politicians to understand that they could be on the gun lobby side or they could be on the saving lives side and we are inviting them to be on our side. If you don't want to be in my shoes, you better make sure you are on the right side," Oliver explained.
For Karcinell, she wants people to understand gun violence.
"I just think it was important to see the reality of the issue that we have because a lot of times because the gun laws are stricter in Massachusetts, people don't realize that around the country, it's not the same and what happen around our country that happens within our community," Karcinell added.
Oliver and his wife have been going around the country for their non-profit called 'Change the Ref' - speaking out against gun violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.