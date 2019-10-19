Part of Berkshire Ave. in Springfield closed after vehicle rolls over.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Berkshire Avenue remains closed as crews continue to investigate a single-vehicle accident.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to the area of 510 Berkshire Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Firefighters arrived to find that a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer had struck two telephone poles, causing it to rollover into a tree.
We're told that the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was able to get out of the Mountaineer on his own.
Capt. Tetreault adds that the driver declined any medical treatment.
Berkshire Avenue is closed between Country and Hobson Streets as officials continue to investigate.
It is unclear when that portion of Berkshire Avenue is expected to reopen.
