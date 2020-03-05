Part of Brimfield road reopened after car strikes telephone pole, catches fire.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of a road in Brimfield is back open following a crash Thursday evening.
According to Brimfield Fire officials, crews responded to the area of Dunhamtown Brimfield Road around 5:00, where they located a car that had struck a telephone pole and had caught fire.
All of the occupants were able to get out safely.
No other injuries were reported.
A portion of the road was shut down, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
