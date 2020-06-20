LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Part of Chapin Street is closed as people participate in a solidarity march for Black Lives Matter.
Police confirmed that Chapin Street from Chapin Street at Center Street to Chapin Street at Parkview Street has been temporarily closed due to the ongoing march.
Travelers should seek alternate routes.
Western Mass News will continue to bring you coverage of the march on-air and online.
