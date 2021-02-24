CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are investigating an incident in the Chicopee Center neighborhood of the city Wednesday morning.
According to police, Chicopee Street from the Exit 3 off ramp to the Davitt Bridge is shut down as police investigate.
As of 6 a.m., officers were still on scene. No details on the circumstances surrounding the investigation were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. We'll be sure to bring you any updates as soon as we get them.
