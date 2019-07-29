PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a Palmer roadway is closed due to an issue with a bridge.
Palmer Police said that Church Street in the Thorndike section of town is now closed to through traffic from River Street to Main Street.
The closure, which is due to the "deterioration of the Church St. bridge", is indefinite, according to police.
Police noted that residences and businesses on the following streets will be accessible from the northern end of Church Street, at Main Street.
- Church Street
- Pine Street
- Hill Street
- Harding Street
- Hobbs Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.