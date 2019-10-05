Part of East Main St. in Orange closed after vehicle takes out utility pole.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of East Main Street is blocked in both directions after a vehicle struck a utility pole.
Orange Fire officials say that the utility pole snapped and National Grid crews are working to replace the damaged pole.
Orange Police is also on scene investigating.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Fire officials tell Western Mass News they do not have a timetable yet as to when the roadway is expected to reopen.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
