LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a busy Ludlow roadway is closed while work is done to repair a utility pole.
Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said that a tractor-trailer clipped a utility pole in the area of 242 East Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Eversource crews are currently on-scene working to make repairs.
East Street is closed between Hampden Street and the lower part of Whitney Street.
That closure is expected to be in place for several more hours.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.