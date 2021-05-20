florence road crash

(Photo courtesy: Northampton Fire Department)

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Northampton Police are investigating a major accident happening early Thursday morning.

florence road crash

(Photo courtesy: Northampton Fire Department)

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, Florence Road at Old Wilson Road was closed overnight and will likely be closed through the morning.

During the crash, a telephone pole was knocked across the road and the vehicle involved landed in a ditch.

As of 5 a.m., there were no reported outages in the area.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to replace the pole.

florence road crash

(Photo courtesy: Northampton Fire Department)

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.