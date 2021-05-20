NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Northampton Police are investigating a major accident happening early Thursday morning.
According to Northampton Fire Rescue, Florence Road at Old Wilson Road was closed overnight and will likely be closed through the morning.
During the crash, a telephone pole was knocked across the road and the vehicle involved landed in a ditch.
As of 5 a.m., there were no reported outages in the area.
No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to replace the pole.
