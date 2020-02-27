Part of Fort Hill Ave. in Pittsfield back open after commercial vehicle strikes overpass.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of a busy road in Pittsfield is back open to through traffic.
According to Pittsfield Police officials, part of Fort Hill Avenue was shut down around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon after a large commercial vehicle carrying grain struck the railroad overpass.
Crews worked into the night to unload the grain from the vehicle.
The road was back open to through traffic around 8:00 p.m.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or if any citations were issued.
