WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Granville Road in Westfield is closed after being washed out.
Westfield Police Sgt. Robert Saunders told Western Mass News that the road will be closed between Loomis Street and Farnham Lane.
A detour has been established:
- Granville Road
- to Honey Pot Road
- to North Loomis Street, Southwick
- to Loomis Street, Westfield
- back to Granville Road
Saunders noted that, when traveling from Loomis Street and Granville Road, the last accessible house before the closure is 818 Granville Road.
Meanwhile, the first accessible hours east toward the closure from Farnham Lane appears to be 872 Granville Road.
The closure is expected to last approximately eight to 10 hours.
