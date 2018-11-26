GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A stuck truck is causing some traffic trouble along one Greenfield roadway.
Greenfield Fire said that a tractor-trailer has become stuck under the Cheapside Bridge along Montague City Road.
As a result, Montague City Road is currently closed between Hope Street and Greenfield Center School.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
