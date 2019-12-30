HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A part of High Street in Holyoke remains closed after a partial building collapse on Saturday.
“The building with the collapse has been vacant for some time. There’s no usable portion of that building,” said Holyoke building inspector Damian Cote.
A large metal fence surrounds a vacant building along High Street in Holyoke after bricks came falling from the structure early Saturday morning.
“This is a building that we’ve already been aware of and we’ve been working with the owners to try and address the issues that we knew were going to happen, which was to collapse,” Cote added.
Cote told Western Mass News that the building has been an issue for some time.
“This went back a little bit, more than six months ago, where there was an issue that brought us there. We issued notices to the owner to address it and we’ve been working with them to see if they could do something with it, but now, it’s become an immediate issue.” Cote added.
Cote said the building is privately-owned by Paper City Partners LLC and needs to be demolished.
“That’s probably the only route at this point,” Cote explained.
High Street, between Hampden and Lyman Streets, has been closed since Saturday and businesses said they're feeling the impact
“They started blocking everything, the streets. Nobody could get in or passed here. It's New Years and it was Saturday, so more customers come Saturday and it was impacting because they had to close. They barely could open today. She has to talk to them about what happens, does she move, or can she stay,” said Isamary Santa Ella, a customer at a nearby salon.
Cote noted, “the owners are being responsive at this point and if they don’t, we’ll send in our own contractors to address the problem to ensure the public safety.”
Western Mass News reached out to Paper City Partners LLC, but we have not heard back yet.
