SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of I-291 eastbound in Springfield is shut down from Exit 4 to the Mass. Pike after a large chemical spill.
Springfield Fire officials said that crews were called to the area of Exits 4 and 5A around 2:45 p.m. Friday after a delivery truck lost part of its load of jugs of roofing adhesive.
Some of those jugs broke open and approximately 30 gallons of adhesive spilled onto the roadway.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
Springfield fire noted that there were no injuries, nor any danger to the public.
Fire crews applied dry absorbent material to help clean-up the mess. Patrick Marvin with MassDOT said in a tweet that right now, it is a DEP clean-up operation.
It's not yet known how long the clean-up will take and when the road will reopen.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
