SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of Interstate 91 in Franklin County will be closed for a time on Friday.
Mass. State Police said that the northbound side of the highway will be closed between Exit 43 and Exit 46 in Greenfield. MassDOT added that the closure is due to emergency roadway repairs.
Traffic will be diverted through Greenfield on Route 2 and back onto the highway at Exit 46.
The closure is expected to begin by 12 p.m. and end by 3 p.m.
