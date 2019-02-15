LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a Longmeadow roadway is closed due to a natural gas odor.
Longmeadow Police said that Laurel Street, between Converse Street and Forest Glen Road, is closed as a precaution while crews investigate that odor.
All of these streets leading to laurel street have also been blocked off.
This is the second gas leak to happen in this neighborhood recently and Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane said that it's a good reminder for residents to always be alert if you smell gas in the area.
"For residents, if you smell gas, please call Columbia Gas or the fire department and make sure you report it. Give the public safety and utliity personnel the room they need to do their thing," Crane noted.
There are no evacuations in the area and we're told service will not be interrupted to residents.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
