Part of Main St. in Northampton closed after tractor trailer becomes stuck under overpass.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have blocked off a portion of Main Street after a tractor trailer became stuck after attempting to drive under the bridge that's located between Main and Pleasant Streets.
Police could not provide us with a comment on the condition of the driver, nor did they say when they anticipate on that section of Main Street to reopen.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and it is unclear when that section of Main Street is expected to reopen.
(0) comments
