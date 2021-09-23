WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Memorial Ave. is closed due to serious car accident.
The road is closed from Union Street to Windsor Street.
According to the West Springfield Police, a serious car accident happened in the area of the Central Chevrolet. Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes until the scene is clear.
