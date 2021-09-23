WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield remains closed due to serious car accident.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that two cars collided around 1:20 p.m. on Memorial Avenue near Central Chevrolet.
Four people were taken to area hospitals. One person was reported in serious condition.
LaFrance added that an accident reconstruction team is currently on-scene.
The road is closed from Union Street to Windsor Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes until the scene is clear.
