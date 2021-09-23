West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that two cars collided around 1:20 p.m. on Memorial Avenue near Central Chevrolet.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield remains closed due to serious car accident.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that two cars collided around 1:20 p.m. on Memorial Avenue near Central Chevrolet.

Four people were taken to area hospitals.  One person was reported in serious condition.

memorial ave accident 9232021

(Western Mass News photo)

LaFrance added that an accident reconstruction team is currently on-scene.

The road is closed from Union Street to Windsor Street.  Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes until the scene is clear.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.