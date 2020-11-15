SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a Southampton road is closed after strong storms moved through the area.
Southampton Police said that Middle Road is closed from Moosebrook Road extension and East Street due to multiple trees and utility poles that are broken and down.
Those poles need to be replaced and they added that Eversource is working to restore power.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
