Part of North St. in Pittsfield closed after vehicle catches fire.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on-scene investigating after a car caught fire Sunday night.

Pittsfield Police tell us that North Street at Broadway Street is closed as crews continue to investigate.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle when the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

