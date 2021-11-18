AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--North Street from James Street to Letendre Avenue is closed due to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to Agawam Police.
Police ask that community members avoid the area while the investigation takes place.
