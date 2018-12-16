SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- A section of Page Boulevard in Springfield is closed following an accident this morning that left a utility pole damaged.
This is near Wakefield Street in Springfield.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see the damaged pole and wires arching.
Lt. Richard LaBelle with the Springfield Police Department confirms there was an accident there overnight.
Police were called to the scene just before 4:30 a.m.
Now, significant repairs are needed to fix the damaged pole and wires.
While not many details about the accident itself were available, LaBelle confirmed there were no injuries.
Police had a portion of Page Boulevard blocked off this morning and a detour was put in place.
That section of Page Boulevard has since reopened.
