GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a Granville roadway is closed due to a crash.
Granville Police said that Route 189 is closed between Silver Street and Water Street for a serious crash involving a dump truck on Granby Road.
Several utility poles are down and drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.
No injuries were reported.
