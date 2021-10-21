HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those in Hatfield are being warned of increased traffic due to a gas leak.
MassDOT said that Route 5 remains closed in both directions because of the leak and that police and fire crews are on-scene.
Berkshire Gas told Western Mass News that around 12 p.m. Thursday, a non-utility construction crew accident dug into and ruptured a gas line. Two nearby gas customers currently don't have gas service and have been evacuated.
In addition, Eversource has shut down nearby power lines as a precaution.
Hatfield Police is warning residents of an influx of traffic because of the closure, which is between Linseed Road and Chestnut Street.
In addition, people are being asked to avoid the area and residents near the closure continue to be notified of updates and have been offered additional resources.
Berkshire Gas noted that crews are working to assess the damage and make a repair plan. They added that it's likely that more customers will need to have their gas service shut off temporarily so that repairs can be safely made and efforts will be made to alert those customers ahead of any service disruption.
Hatfield Police added that the detour is expected to continue through the day Friday and asks drivers to plan accordingly.
