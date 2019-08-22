LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle that police said they were trying to stop in Enfield has been involved in a crash in Longmeadow.
Mass. State Police said that investigators from their department are on-scene of that crash, involving a pickup truck and a mail truck.
The scene is along Route 5, not far from the Connecticut state line.
Enfield Police said that preliminary information indicates that they were trying to stop a vehicle shortly before the crash occurred along Route 5. They also described the crash as "serious."
According to State Police, two people have "potentially fatal injuries."
Route 5 is closed to traffic from the state line and Maple Road.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
