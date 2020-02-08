Part of Rt. 5 in Enfield closed after vehicle strikes pedestrian.

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on scene investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Rt. 5 Saturday night.
Enfield Police officials tell us that the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Rt. 5 between Oliver and Post Office Roads is closed as CT Metro Traffic investigates.
Officials say that that portion of roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.