Part of Rt. 116 in Sunderland closed until further notice after car strikes telephone pole.

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Rt. 116 in Sunderland remains closed following a crash Saturday afternoon.
According to Sunderland Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos, officers and firefighters were called to the area of Rt. 116 near the center of town around 1:45 p.m., where they found that a 2016 Subaru had struck a telephone pole.
That section of Rt. 116 is closed until further notice so that Eversource crews can replace the damaged telephone pole and remove the downed wires from the roadway.
We're told that the power has been shut off and it is unclear when power is expected to be restored.
Traffic is being detoured from Rt. 116 at the center of town to Old Amherst Road.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
