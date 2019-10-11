BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A part of a busy Brimfield road is closed due to a crash.
Mass. State Police said that troopers are currently on-scene of a two-vehicle deadly crash along Route 20 at Holland Road.
Brimfield Police noted that Route 20 is closed in that area.
That area is expected to be closed to traffic until further notice.
Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
