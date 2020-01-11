Part of Sargeant St. in Holyoke blocked due to active investigation.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An active investigation is underway in the area of Sargeant Street.
Our crew on scene reports that an alley on Sargeant Street has been blocked off by crime tape and that a part of Sargeant near Maple Street is blocked.
It is unclear if this incident is related to the shooting on Gerard Way that happened earlier this evening.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
