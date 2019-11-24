Stove malfunction forces evacuations at Springfield apartment.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents at a local apartment building had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to 70 Harrison Avenue for a report of a small natural gas leak in an apartment on the sixteenth floor.
We're told that all the residents on the sixteenth floor were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a control knob and the shut off valve on the back of a stove in one of the apartments had malfunctioned.
Columbia Gas crews were called in to assist and were able to mend the leak.
Residents were able to return to their homes after the apartment was ventilated.
A portion of Harrison Avenue was blocked, but has since reopened.
