CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a fire.
Firefighters were called to a fire at 2 Springfield Street shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Springfield Street is closed at the intersection of Front Street while crews remain on-scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
