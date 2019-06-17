SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a busy Springfield road will be closed temporarily next week.
MGM Springfield spokesperson Saverio Mancini said that Union Street, between Main Street and East Columbus Avenue, will be closed from around 8 a.m. and to 6 p.m. starting Monday, June 17.
The closure, according to Mancini, is needed so that crews can "modify and reinstall signage on the MGM garage."
The work is expected to take approximately five days to complete.
